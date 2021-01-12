Patrick Gregory Treno, 72, of Pengilly, passed away Sunday, Jan. 3, 2021, in Lakeland, Fla.
He was born May 25, 1948, to Mike and Florine Treno in Hibbing, Minn. He graduated from Nashwauk-Keewatin High School and attended Hibbing Community College. He was a veteran of the U.S. Army serving in Vietnam. He was employed at Eveleth Mines as a millwright until his retirement in 2008.
Patrick married the love of this life, Diane, on Aug. 31, 1973. They were married for 47 years.
While spending summers in Minnesota he loved all things outdoors. He especially liked camping on Lake Winnie and at Burlington Bay in Two Harbors on the shores of Lake Superior. While he was in Florida during the winter he could be seen cruising in his golf cart with his favorite golden retriever by his side. Patrick especially loved doing things with his children and grandchildren.
Patrick is survived by his wife, Diane; children, Tony (Tara) and Mandy (Jeremy) Jukich, 14 grandchildren, siblings, Michael (Caroline) Treno and brother, Thomas (Marcia) Treno; his beloved golden retriever, Bailey; and numerous nieces and nephews
He was preceded in death by infant son, parent; sister, Joanne; and brother, Stephen; and his four furry companions: Dusty, Shadow, Sammy and Joey.
Due to COVID restrictions services are being planned for a later date.
