Patrick Forrest Balgaard, 84, finished his course on earth as he passed into eternity on Nov. 19, 2020, as a result of the Covid 19 virus.
Pat was born at home on Jan. 27, 1936, during one of our coldest winters in history. He grew up in Duluth and graduated from Cathedral High School. He went on to obtain an AA degree from the University of MN-Duluth. It was there he met and later married his wife, Eileen Anderson in 1961.
Pat and Eileen moved to Hibbing in 1961 where he was later employed as Vice President of First Federal Savings and Loan as a home loan officer for 24 years. Pat lived a life of serving others. He was awarded several community awards for community service and was active in many community events. As a member of First Baptist Church in Hibbing, Pat joyfully served the Lord as deacon, adult Sunday school teacher and in any way he could serve the Lord while he served people.
He will be missed deeply by his wife of 59 years, Eileen; daughters, Kristyn (Ted) Sinnott of Hibbing, and Marla (Darrin) Bizal of Mt. Pleasant, S.C.; daughter-in-law, Stephanie of Fenton, Mich.; grandchildren, Nicholas (Ali), David (Aubree), Benjamin (Jessica), and Caleb Balgaard, Kayla, Joshua and Luke (Erin) Sinnott, and Marcus (Sarah) and Sara; great-granddaughter, Olivia Grace; brother, Thomas (Shirley) Balgaard of Kenosha, Wis.; and sister-in-law, Denise Balgaard of Rhinelander, Wis.
Pat was preceded in death by his parents, Forrest and Eileen Balgaard; his son, Steven in 2018; and his brother, Robert.
Due to the rising Covid 19 cases in our area, a public service will be held at a later date at which time we can all rejoice together that Pat was welcomed into his eternal home which was prepared for him when he placed full faith in the finished work of Jesus Christ on his behalf. A private committal service will be held at the Maple Hill Cemetery in Hibbing.
Family services are provided by Anderson-Daniels, a Bauman Family Funeral Home, in Hibbing. To express condolences on-line please see: www.baumanfuneralhome.com.
