Patrick Albert Wudinich, 85, of Eveleth, died Friday, Feb. 4, 2022, at home surrounded by his loving family after a lengthy illness.
He was born on June 29, 1936, in Eveleth to John and Mande (Pozega) Wudinich. Patrick graduated from Eveleth High School and following graduation, he enlisted into the United States Air Force. He was a proud veteran. He was united in marriage to the love of his life Judith Ann Thompson on June 22, 1963 in Eveleth at Resurrection Catholic Church. Patrick worked as the front window postal clerk at Eveleth Post Office, retiring in 1986.
Patrick was a Golden Gloves boxing champion where everyone in town gave him the nickname “The Champ”, a member of Eveleth Elks Lodge 1161 and Resurrection Catholic Church. He was an avid carpenter and woodworker, always creating new things for his beloved wife. He loved hockey and the Chicago Blackhawks. He was full of laughs with a great sense of humor and his family referred to him as the “Chief, Cook, and Bottle Washer”. He made the best homemade sarmas and sauerkraut, homemade soup and soured beef and his grandchildren continue to make his famous “Papa’s Salad”.
Patrick and Judy’s greatest achievements were the love and time spent with their children and grandchildren. He was a devoted family man and will be sadly missed.
Patrick is survived by his wife of nearly 60 years, Judy; son, Patrick “Woody” (Kimberly) of Little Falls; daughter, Lisa Wudinich of Eveleth; grandchildren, Tamara (Mike) Welter, Nadine (Kyle) Leiser, Dylan Wudinich, BreAnna (Jimmy) Johnson, Kayla Vidas, Megan Vidas; great-grandchildren: Presley, EllieAnna, Isabella, Kai; brother, William Wudinich; and numerous nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his sisters: Mary, Anne, Cathryn, Rosie, Rose, Lucille, twin sister Patricia (Patsy); brothers: Thomas (Tim), Matthew, John Jr, Joseph, Frank, and Michael. Also preceded by an infant sister; and his great granddaughter, Hazel Rose.
Patrick’s family would like to thank the Hospice Team of Essential Health-East Range for their kind, compassionate and loving care given to him.
As per Patrick’s request, no services will be held. A private family burial with military honors and barbeque will take place in the Spring.
