Patricia Shirley(Wold) Smith

Patricia Shirley (Wold) Smith, 93 1/2 years old, of OceanView, Hawaii, passed away peacefully surrounded by family at her daughters home in Arizona on March 2, 2021.

She was born in Hibbing, Minn., on Aug. 2, 1927, to Flora and Harry Wold Sr. She was a graduate of Hibbing High School. She was united in marriage to the love of her life, William Smith in 1946 in Tacoma, Wash. They lived in Washington for many years and she later moved to Hawaii.

She was preceded in death by her parents; siblings; son, Billy; husband, Bill; and granddaughter, Julie Mlaker.

She is survived by her children, Sharon (Frank) Mlaker, Sally (Jeff) Harris, Mark and Michael(Linda) Smith; her sister, Nancy Chamernick; five grandchildren; eight great grandchildren; and many nieces, nephews and cousins.

She will be remembered for her love of family and friends, her wonderful sense of humor and her love of animals. We will miss her so very much!

A celebration of life will be held at a later date.

Cremation was by Best Funeral Home in Phoenix, Arizona.

