Patricia Shirley (Wold) Smith, 93 1/2 years old, of OceanView, Hawaii, passed away peacefully surrounded by family at her daughters home in Arizona on March 2, 2021.
She was born in Hibbing, Minn., on Aug. 2, 1927, to Flora and Harry Wold Sr. She was a graduate of Hibbing High School. She was united in marriage to the love of her life, William Smith in 1946 in Tacoma, Wash. They lived in Washington for many years and she later moved to Hawaii.
She was preceded in death by her parents; siblings; son, Billy; husband, Bill; and granddaughter, Julie Mlaker.
She is survived by her children, Sharon (Frank) Mlaker, Sally (Jeff) Harris, Mark and Michael(Linda) Smith; her sister, Nancy Chamernick; five grandchildren; eight great grandchildren; and many nieces, nephews and cousins.
She will be remembered for her love of family and friends, her wonderful sense of humor and her love of animals. We will miss her so very much!
A celebration of life will be held at a later date.
Cremation was by Best Funeral Home in Phoenix, Arizona.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.