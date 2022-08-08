Patricia Ruth Johnson

Patricia R. “Pat” Johnson, 82, of Fayal Township passed away on Sunday, Aug. 7, 2022, following a brief illness at Essentia Health-St. Mary’s Medical Center, with her husband by her side.
She was born on July 5, 1940, in Biwabik to Hugh and Beverly (Blight) Whitcraft.
Pat was united in marriage to Ralph G. Johnson on Aug. 15, 1959, in Hoyt Lakes. She began working at National T, later Eveleth Country Foods, retiring after 25 years. She loved spending time with her family, especially going on vacations with her grandchildren and taking her great-grandchildren out for dinners. Pat was a good cook and enjoyed holidays in her home…her family was everything to her and she will be sadly missed.
She is survived by her husband of over 60 years, Ralph; sons, Mike (Rhonda) Johnson, Mark (Vickie) Johnson both of Fayal Township; daughter, Jan Johnson of Daytona Beach, Fla.; grandchildren, Ashley (Tom St. Lawrence) Johnson, Travis (Deanna Broker) Johnson, Rachel (M bola Ranaivosoa) Johnson, Patrick Johnson; great-grandchildren, Danica, Nicholas and Kayson; sisters, Jane Wertanen of Virginia, Mary Beth (Bob) McNaughton of Peach Tree City, Ga.; two close nieces, Dawn and Denise along with many other nieces and nephews and Sheri and Faye who helped care for Pat during her illness.
She was preceded in death by her parents.
A memorial service will be held at 11 a.m. Friday, Aug. 12, at Cron-Sheehy Funeral Home, Eveleth. Visitation will be one hour before the service. Burial will be in Forest Hill Cemetery in Aurora at a later date.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.