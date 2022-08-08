Patricia Ruth Johnson

Patricia R. “Pat” Johnson, 82, of Fayal Township passed away on Sunday, Aug. 7, 2022, following a brief illness at Essentia Health-St. Mary’s Medical Center, with her husband by her side.

She was born on July 5, 1940, in Biwabik to Hugh and Beverly (Blight) Whitcraft.

Service information

Aug 12
Memorial Service
Friday, August 12, 2022
11:00AM
Cron-Sheehy Funeral Home
502 Adams Avenue
Eveleth, MN 55734
