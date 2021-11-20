Patricia Petron, 93, of Hibbing, died on Monday, November 1st in her home.
She was born to Howard and Catherine (McDermott) Ritz.
Patricia was preceded in death by her parents, sisters; Margaret (James) Sandretsky of Tampa, FL and Rosanne Ritz of Virginia and brothers; James and John Ritz.
Patricia is survived by her children; Mary (Dennis) Petron of Hibbing, Virginia Letnar of Albert Lea, Martin (Tina) Petron of Iron, Susan (Larry) Loidolt of Grand Rapids, Steve Petron of Hibbing and Robert Petron of Warren, MI, grandchildren; Kathy (David) Burleson of St. Paul, Sarah (Michael) Juntunen and John Ritz of Albert Lea, Sam and Jacob Petron of Iron, Kasey Loidolt (Aaron Price) of Asheville, NC and Bradley Bushey of Appleton, WI and great grandchildren; Mara and James Burleson of St. Paul, Grace and Will Juntunen of Albert Lea, Emme and Lucy Price of Asheville, NC. She is also survived by her sister-in-law; Linda Ritz of Hibbing and nieces; Kerri and Kelli Ritz of Hibbing, great-niece; Kleryssa Ritz and her sons and Annette Ritz. Patricia is also survived by many nieces and nephews in Florida.
Patricia was a homemaker. She loved dogs, Christmas, snowmobiling, bird feeding, fishing, coffee, working in her very large garden, camping and playing cards. Patricia and Donald spent many winters in Apache Junction, AZ with their many friends.
A gathering of family and friends will be held at Patricia’s home on December 11 beginning at 11 a.m.
Arrangements are with Dougherty Funeral Home of Hibbing. Please visit our website at www.doughertyofhibbing.com to leave a message of
