There will be a Celebration of Life open house for Patricia Petron beginning at 11 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 11, at 2815 2nd Ave. E., Hibbing.

In addition to her grandchildren stated in previous obituary are Micheal Loidolt and Bradley Petron.

