Patricia (Patty) Kay Griffiths passed away peacefully on Dec. 11, 2020, following an extended illness.
Patty was born the youngest child of Leander and Laverne Stalboerger on June 24, 1954. She attended school in Hibbing and graduated from Hibbing High School in 1972. Patty married her high school sweetheart Mike Griffiths on May 12, 1973, at St. Leo’s Church in Hibbing. They lived in Nashwauk before making their forever home in Hibbing. Patty spent her career in food service and catering at Bonanza, Mesaba Country Club, The Algonquin Club, the VFW, and other popular local venues giving her kids and many of her nieces and nephews their first jobs. Feeling most at home in the kitchen, she enjoyed cooking and baking for family and friends all throughout the year. Patty loved to have fun and tried her hand at golf, curling, and softball over the years both for the sport and also the gatherings that followed. She loved traveling with Mike in their RV to NASCAR races and to outdoor music festivals.
Patty is survived by her husband of 47 years, Mike; daughter, Wendy of Hibbing; son, Wesley of Saint Paul; mother, Laverne Stalboerger of Hibbing; brothers, Keith (Karen Tessier) Stalboerger and Rich (DeDe) Stalboerger of Hibbing; mother-in-law, Gladys Griffiths of Hibbing; brothers-in-law, Ben (Sherrie) Griffiths of Hibbing, Steve (Maureen) Griffiths of Elk River, and David Olson of Fosston; sisters-in-law, Barb (Van) Bautch of Side Lake, Mary (Duane) Maki of Hibbing, and Ellie Skahl of Lafayette, Tenn.; and numerous nieces and nephews.
Patty is preceded in death by her father, Leander Stalboerger; father-in-law, John Griffiths; brother-in-law, Art Skahl; and sister-in-law, Kathy Olson.
A memorial service will be held on Friday, June 25, 2021, at the Dougherty Funeral Home in Hibbing, MN at 9:30 a.m.
Visitation will take place one hour prior to the service at 8:30 a.m. Deacon Richard Johnston will officiate the service.
Interment will take place at Maple Hill Cemetery in Hibbing.
Arrangements are being made with Dougherty Funeral Home. To leave an online message of condolence, please visit us at: www.doughertyofhibbing.com.
