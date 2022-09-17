Patricia ‘Patti’ J. Renzaglia

Patricia “Patti” J. Renzaglia, 64, of Chisholm, died Monday, September 12, 2022 at Essentia Health St. Mary’s Medical Center in Duluth. She was born May 9, 1958 in Hibbing, MN to Charles and Beverly (Fahleen) Ball. Patti was united in marriage to Richard Renzaglia on September 1, 1979 in Chisholm. They had lived in Hibbing before moving to Chisholm and making their home here for the last 40 years. Patti was employed in the business office of McDonalds in Hibbing. She was a member of St. Joseph’s Catholic Church and a past member of the Chisholm PTA. She loved spending time with her grandchildren, her morning coffee talks with family and her road trips with Richard. Patti will always be remembered for her dedication and hard work.

Patti is survived by her husband Richard, her two children: Nicole (Mike) Nadeau and Tony Renzaglia; two grandchildren, Denver and Hazel Nadeau, siblings: Joan

