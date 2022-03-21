Funeral service for Patricia “Patsy” Marie Mace, 88, of Aurora will be 11 a.m. Saturday, March 26, at Our Lady of Hope – Holy Rosary Catholic Church in Aurora with Fr. Kristoffer McKusky officiating. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service at the church. Inurnment will be in the Forest Hill Cemetery in Aurora. Memorials are preferred in lieu of flowers.
Patsy died Saturday, March 19, 2022, at The Waterview Pines in Virginia.
She was born on March 17, 1934 to Marco and Catherine (Goglio) Voce in Eveleth. Patsy graduated from the Eveleth High School, Class of 1952. On Dec. 31, 1955, she was united in marriage to Jerome “Jerry” Mace in Eveleth. Patsy worked as a clerk at the Aurora Drug Store for twenty-three years, where she was affectionately known as the “Card Lady.” She was a member of Holy Rosary Catholic Church, American Legion Auxiliary and bowling leagues in her earlier years. She enjoyed crafting, flower gardening, watching robins, casino trips, and hockey.
Survivors include her husband of 66 years: Jerry; daughter: LaDonna (Craig) Kiefat of Maple Grove; granddaughter, Andrea (Justin Gill) Kiefat of Andover; four great-grandchildren: Callie and Brendan Kiefat, Reina and Sage Gill; two brothers, Edward Voce of Crystal Lake, Ill., and Daniel (Maryann) Voce of Zimmerman; as well as numerous nieces and nephews
She was preceded in death by her son, Thomas Mace; grandson, Aaron Kiefat; siblings: James, John, Albert and Arthur Voce; and her parents.
Patsy’s family would like to thank Moments Hospice for the wonderful care she received.
Arrangements are by the Ziemer-Moeglein-Shatava Funeral Home in Aurora.
