Patricia (Pat, Patsy) E. Larson, 88, of Virginia, Minn., passed away on Jan. 20, 2022, of natural causes while residing at Edgewood in Virginia.
Patricia was born in Biwabik, Minn., on Feb. 11, 1933, and raised in northern Minnesota in Virginia by her parents, the late Oscar and Elizabeth (Bakalarzek) Larson. After graduating from high school, she graduated from the College of St. Scholastica in Duluth as a laboratory medical technician.
Patsy had an adventurous spirit. When she and her sister, Marcia, were in their twenties in 1958, they drove with their dog, Nabu, from Minnesota to Alaska through the wilderness on the ALCAN Highway when it was mostly gravel in a Volkswagen Bug. Once there, they toured Alaska and spent time visiting a childhood friend who had moved there. Patsy later lived and worked in several places around the country including Seattle, Chicago, and Reno. She later returned to Virginia, where she lived in the house she grew up in. From there, she would commute by bus to Duluth for various job opportunities.
Patsy was a curious and intelligent person who liked to read and explore, and she had a great sense of humor. She also loved a good cup of coffee. She created beautifully crafted marionette puppet characters and loved feeding chipmunks and chickadees by hand at her family cabin on Lake Vermilion. Her niece and nephew have fond memories of spending time with her at the cabin, as well as exploring Chicago and its museums as children. Patsy was loved by her family, and was very close to her mother, her father, her sister (Marcia Deming), and her niece and nephew, Diana and Ross.
There will be a small service for immediate family members at a later date.
