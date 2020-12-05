Patricia (Pat) Olson, 84, of Bayfield, Wis., passed on to her place of rest, Wednesday, Nov. 25, 2020. She was at her home surrounded by her family who all loved her deeply.
Pat was born in Virginia, Minn., the daughter of Evelyn (Shute) and Tuomo Luoma. She attended Roosevelt High School in Virginia and later, Virginia Junior College on an academic scholarship. She married Ed Olson in 1956 and together, they raised seven children.
After moving to Bayfield where she and her family settled permanently, besides raising her own kids, Pat was a child care provider at her home. When her own children were all in school, she volunteered at the Bayfield Public Library and worked as a book-keeper at Connell Pharmacy. Her commitment to caring for others spread to her fine cooking and baking skills and making sure anyone who came to the table had enough to eat. She was a fine baker, making desert and homemade cookies almost daily, it seemed, along with six loaves of bread twice a week! There was nothing like a sandwich or toast made with her delicious bread! Pat opened her arms to those who needed a warm bed and a meal, often caring for the friends of her children who needed a place to stay for any reason, whether it was for a night or two due to sports schedules, or a bed to sleep in for a day, a week, or the entire summer.
Music was an important part of Pat’s life. She tuned into Public Radio each morning and filled the house with music. She was a member of her college choral group and she sang with the Bayfield Presbyterian Choir for many years. She also joined Chequamegon Area Choir and loved those opportunities to sing and join others in music and fellowship.
Pat also loved the outdoors and traveling. She and her husband, Ed, went to northern Minnesota frequently for cabin, camping, and fishing trips. They arranged a yearly canoe trip with Ed’s colleagues into the Ontario Quetico Provincial Park for many years. In their later years, Pat and Ed took a yearly cruise, enjoying a week-long vacation in beautiful places from the Caribbean, to the Mediterranean, to Alaska.
Pat is survived by her loving husband of 64 years, Ed; her children, Tim (Suzette Psyhogios), Chris, Kathleen (Mike Radtke), Gretchen (Jim Meierotto), Doug (Mary), and Patty (Rex Zemke); grandchildren, Heather and Shawn Radtke, Megan, Audrey, and Cole Zemke, and Ross James.
She was preceded in death by her mother; and daughter, Lisa.
Arrangements are with Bratley Funeral Home of Washburn. To view the obituary online or to sign the guestbook, please visit us at bratleyfamilyfuneralhomes.com.
