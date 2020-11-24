After a short while in hospice, Patricia “Pat” Ann Hellman, 76, of Eveleth, Minn., formerly of Zimmerman, Minn., passed away on Thursday, Nov. 19, 2020, in the home of her daughter in Zimmerman. She was surrounded by her children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
Pat was born on July 24, 1944, to Arnold and Geraldine Hendrickson. She married the love of her life, Russell W. Hellman, on Nov. 3, 1964. They spent 55 years together until Russell passed in Aug. 2019. Pat was lost without her partner and spent the last fourteen months missing him every day.
Pat was proud to be one of the first women working in the iron ore mines of northern Minnesota. After working in the mines, Pat found the career she loved as an LPN in long-term care. She enjoyed all the residents and proved that by retiring and then going back to work because she missed the residents. She worked as an LPN at the Anoka Care Center and Cambridge Care Center prior to her retirement. She finally retired in 2015 to care for her husband after his cancer diagnosis.
Patricia is survived by her children: Michele (John) Esperum of Zimmerman; Melissa (Brian) Grondahl of Britt; Russ L. Hellman of Eveleth, and Amy Hellman of Crookston, Minn.; grandchildren: Chris (Jessie) Dishneau of Eveleth; Chelsey (Nate) Tibbetts of Chisholm; Allisa (Scott) Peterson of Harris, Minn.; Kyle Van Dyk of Crookston; Madelyn (Zach) Pennaz of Owatonna, Minn.; Courtney (Josh) Gilbertson of Climax, Minn.; Kevin Hellman of Chicago, Ill.; Alicia Van Dyk of Crookston; Austin and Annabelle Esperum of Zimmerman; Brady and Westin Hellman of Eveleth; great-granchildren: Gage, Lucy, Lexi, Benny, Hudson, Addisyn, Sawyer, Izzy, Nathan, Neera, Cooper and Hunter; sister, Pam (Randy) McDowell of Mountain Iron, and brother, Norman Hendrickson of Eveleth; brother and sisters-in-law: Dick Hegler of Eveleth, Loretta Hendrickson of Virginia, Joyce Reinhart of Hibbing, JoAnne Armbruster of Estero, Fla., Judy Nikunen of Coon Rapids, Minn., and Marie (Ron) Ruuska of Maple Grove, Minn., and numerous nieces, nephews and cousins.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Russell W. Hellman; her parents, Arnold and Geraldine Hendrickson; her sister, Marsha Hegler; brother, Dennis Hendrickson; and nephew, Jeremy Hegler.
A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date.
