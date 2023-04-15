Patricia Mason

Patricia Mason

Patricia Mason, formerly Waisanen and Griffis, made her final boarding call and “slipped the surly bonds of earth” on February 15, 2023. She died at home in Albany Oregon with her copilot and husband Bill Mason by her side. Over the last 6 years he walked each step of the “long goodbye” with her; lovingly caring for her until the end.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load entries