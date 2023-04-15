Patricia Mason, formerly Waisanen and Griffis, made her final boarding call and “slipped the surly bonds of earth” on February 15, 2023. She died at home in Albany Oregon with her copilot and husband Bill Mason by her side. Over the last 6 years he walked each step of the “long goodbye” with her; lovingly caring for her until the end.
Pat had many roles in her life. She was an RN, Nurse Practitioner, MSW Counselor and Hospice Social Worker. She was also a wife, mother, and grandmother. While in High School she met and married George Waisanen. Over the next 21 years they raised 5 children on the farm in Embarrass. She is survived by 4 of those children: Candace Dale, George Curtis Waisanen (Jill) , James Waisanen (Wendy), and Holly Waisanen. She was predeceased by her daughter Valerie. She is also survived by her 3 brothers: Donald, Harold (Dick) and Curtis Griffis, all of Montana.
She is survived by and will be missed by her 7 grandchildren and 6 great grandchildren. She passed on the value of a good prank to her grandchildren who learned to check their beds for “short sheets” or “cereal” if Gramma was visiting. They grew up looking to the sky when a plane passed over, hoping Gramma was back.
Pat was an adventurer and lived the adage, “Life is not a spectator sport!” She became a private pilot in her 40’s and spent the rest of her life having fun while checking off items on her bucket list. They included piloting her plane into OshKosh for the annual fly in, joining a Mariachi band when possible, and spending most weekends at Fly Ins all over the south. In 1995 she fulfilled a dream to see Alaska from a single engine plane. She piloted her Cessna from Texas to AZ, up the coast of CA, to OR where she picked up her co pilot Bill Mason. They explored Alaska together and were married upon their return to MN. Pat and Bill spent the next 27 years traveling the USA and Mexico in airplanes they built together.
It was during her years as a Hospice Social Worker in Texas that Pat met many military pilots. Most of them had walked away after the war, never having the opportunity to fly again in the planes they piloted with such heroism. Mom started the “One More Flight” program in Rockport, Texas. She arranged for veterans to get a last flight in the plane they piloted whether it be a B17 or a Huey. She was recognized as the Hospice Social Worker of the year for the Texas -New Mexico Hospice Ass’n in part for this program.
Pat and Bill retired to Oregon where they continued to build airplanes and explore the west coast. Together they flew to visit children and friends around the USA and Mexico until she was 80 years young. Pat enjoyed a good laugh and a good story.
Her family invites you to join them for both at a Celebration of Pat’s Life on July 16, 2023 from Noon to 3:00 at the Embarrass Town Hall.
In lieu of flowers the family would appreciate donations to the Hospice of your choice.
