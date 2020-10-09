Patricia Marie Mannila-Lokken, 71, of Keewatin, left this earth on Oct. 7, 2020, due to advanced COPD. She passed with her brother and sister-in-law by her side at Cornerstone Villa Assisted Living in Buhl.
Pat was born in Hibbing on March 22, 1949, to Anthony Daniel and Ann Rose (Radovich) Zubich. She was raised on 10th Avenue East, attended Hibbing High School, and later received her GED. Soon after high school, Pat married Harry Mannila of Balkan on Jan. 13, 1968. Patricia and Harry were blessed with two children: Correen Yvonne Mannila, born June 17, 1971, and Joseph Richard Mannila, born December 3, 1974. They lived in Fridley briefly before moving to Keewatin as a family of four. Harry passed away on Oct. 17, 1985. As a single parent of two children, Pat went back to school at Itasca Community College and received her Licensed Practical Nurse degree. She was a loyal employee at Leisure Hills/Guardian Angels for 28 years (retired 2013), and she loved working with geriatric patients.
On Sept. 18, 1997, Patricia married Gerald Lokken. They spent ten loving years together residing in Keewatin before Gerald passed away in 2008.
During her life, Patricia loved fishing, spending time with grandchildren, and playing with her fur babies. She had a loving heart, a sarcastic wit, and enjoyed playing tricks on those she loved. In 2015, Patricia moved to Santa Fe, N.M., to be near her son Joe (Meghan) and grandchildren, Molly and Logan. Pat then moved to Oxnard, Calif., to be with her daughter Coreen and granddaughter Ashley in 2017.
She is survived by her beloved son, Joseph (Meagan) Mannila and their children, Molly and Logan, all of Santa Fe, N.M.; Coreen’s daughter, Ashley Gatimu of California; Pat’s sister, Shirley Khirman and Shirley’s children, Jennifer (John) Soriano, children, Sofia and Isabella and Jonathan (Erin) Khirman, children, Shea and Lauren all of California; Pat’s brother, Tony (Shannon) Zubich of Hibbing and his children, Steven (Danny) Zubich of St. Paul, Nicholas (Erica) Zubich of Hibbing, and Mitchell (Emma Woods) Zubich of New York City. She is also survived by her cat, Lola.
Patricia was preceded in death by her parents, daughter, Correen (9/3/2019); and three of Correen’s children: Tyler Gatimu, Isaiah Gatimu, and Kayla Gatimu; as well as many animals she loved.
As per Patricia’s wishes, there will be no visitation.
A private family graveside service will be held at Maple Hill Cemetery on Tuesday, Oct. 13 at 1 pm.
The family would like to extend a heartfelt thank you to the staff at the Assisted Living Cornerstone Villa in Buhl. They treated Pat like family.
Arrangements are with Dougherty Funeral Home in Hibbing.
