Patricia M. Kruse
Patricia “Pat” Kruse passed away on February 4, 2023, in Gilbert, Ariz., with her family by her side.
Pat was born in Leetonia, Minn., on January 11, 1932, to hard working immigrant Croatian parents. She fully wove her Croatian culture, strong work ethic, uncanny sense of humor and deep faith into her 91 years of life.
Pat entered nursing school at age 17. She graduated as a Registered Nurse from the St. Cloud School of Nursing in Minnesota. Becoming a nurse was one of the greatest loves of Pat’s career life. She married in 1955 and moved to Anchorage, Alaska in 1960 with her husband, Richard Kruse, and their children.
Pat worked at Providence Hospital in Anchorage during the Good Friday 1964 earthquake. Becoming the Assistant Administrator of Nursing Services at Providence Hospital was incredibly fulfilling and the culmination of her professional nursing days. Pat retired from Providence in 1977 and launched a successful second career in real estate.
Pat and Dick enjoyed traveling. They made multiple trips to Croatia visiting Pat’s relatives and the Tomlanovich and Krmpotich homes where her parents were born. She also enjoyed her pilgrimage to Medjugorje.
Pat loved a good time especially gatherings with friends and family. An invite to her Christmas Day strawberry waffle breakfast, a lamb roast for special occasions or the chance to dance to live polka music were always exciting events.
In addition to working full time and raising her family, she was an avid volunteer. She frequently donated her time and energy in Anchorage, Alaska, to various shelters, health fairs, and Breast Cancer support groups. She was a member of P.E.O. Chapter J, Catholic Daughters of the Americas, Pioneers of Alaska, the Anchorage Women’s Club and the Providence Hospital Auxiliary. In Arizona she supported St. Vincent DePaul (AZ) and the Legion of Mary St. at Stevens Church, Sun Lakes, Ariz.
Pat’s religious faith gave her great strength and joy. She loved her grandkids, family, friends and helping her community. Pat will be remembered for fully embracing life with love, humor and humility.
She is survived by her children, Kim Kruse (Mark Smedley) Anchorage, Rick Kruse (Mary Reker) Gilbert, Ariz., and Carol O’Leary (Terry O’Leary) Cusick, Wash.; grandchildren: McKenzie Kruse Smedley, Casey O’Leary, Hanna O’Leary, Patrick O’Leary, Haley Kruse and Nicolas Kruse; and her sisters, Vicki Majewski (Larry Majewski) Goodland, Minn., and Lois Mehle, Minnesota; and several nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Richard Kruse; brother, John Tomlan; sister, Georgene Tomlanovich; and parents, Sylvia (Tomlanovich) Latick and John Tomlanovich.
A memorial mass will be held at Our Lady of Guadalupe, 3900 Wisconsin St., Anchorage, Alaska 99517 on Tuesday, March 28, 2023, at 11:00 am. A reception at the church will follow. Pat will be interred at the National Memorial Cemetery in Phoenix, Ariz., beside her husband at a later date.
Arrangements are with Bueler Chandler Mortuary, Chandler, Ariz.
