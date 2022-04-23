Patricia Lynn Trout, 64, went home to heaven on April 19, 2022. Born in Hammond, Indiana, Patricia spent much of her childhood in the Chicago suburb of Highland, Indiana, where she made many friends and happy memories. She later moved with her family to Black River Falls, Wisconsin. She remained a lifelong Chicago Bears fan.
After graduating from high school, she attended the University of Wisconsin-La Crosse. In 1977, while working at a summer job at Inland Steel Mining Company in Virginia, Minnesota, she met Roger, the love of her life. She didn’t hesitate to say yes when he asked for her hand in marriage just six weeks later. They eventually settled in a quiet, scenic spot in the northwoods near Britt, where they built a home, raised their three children, and forged a legacy of love and commitment to one another.
Patricia loved reading detective stories and solving mysteries, collecting teapots, discussing history with friends and family, watching the deer and other wildlife that visited their property, and snuggling with her toy poodles (Maggie then Lily). She was especially passionate about genealogy, and, as an active member of and registrar for the local chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution, she enjoyed every opportunity to help others in the community discover more about their family heritage. More than anything else, however, she was devoted to her family, especially her beloved grandchildren.
Patricia is preceded in death by her mother, Margaret Porter; her sister, Cathy Gutknecht; and her brother, Charles R. Porter.
She is survived by her father, Charles W. Porter; her sister, Janet Martin; her husband and best friend, Roger; and her three children: Melissa (Bryan) Hofpar, Jenevieve (Cody) Hofsommer, and Joel (Amy) Trout. She leaves behind seven grandchildren who adored her: Eli, Henry, Andrew, Nora, Cora, Nicholas, and Duncan.
Although she will be deeply missed, her family members cherish their many memories with her and feel gratitude for the extraordinary love she gave them.
The family held a private ceremony to celebrate her life and legacy on April 23.
Family services provided by Bauman-Cron, A Bauman Family Funeral Home in Virginia. To share condolences online, please see: www.baumanfuneralhome.com .
