Patricia Lillian Poola

Pat Poola, 78, passed away on Thursday, Nov. 11, 2021.
She was born in Ferndale, Mich., on Jan. 11, 1943.
Pat was an amazing woman who loved adventures, travel and her family. She looked forward to ladies luncheons and was always on the search for a fun new place to explore. She was the backbone of our family and was loved and adored by many, many people, no matter how brief their interaction. She left an indelible imprint on everyone that she encountered, and her family and friends miss her dearly.
Pat is survived by children: Chris Bender (husband, Shawn), Dee Neumann, Russell Cole, Roger Cole, Michelle Havens; grandchildren: Jon Leibfried (wife, Shaela), Brittany Dusek (husband, Tommy), Brandon Leibfried, Ron Heichert, Eric Neumann; great Grandchildren: Abby, Logan, Andrew, Declan and Emma.
She was preceded in death by her mother, Lillian Poola; father, Aaro Poola; brother, Russell Poola; and grandson, Michael Leibfried.
She lived on “The Range” and in “The Cities” and both held a significant place in her heart, therefore Pat requested a celebration of her life in each location.
Minneapolis services will at Eastside Community Lutheran Church at 1 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 4, at 1212 Earl Street, St. Paul, MN 55106. (Corner of Maryland and Earl.) Join us immediately after to share a meal and a memory, in the church community room.
The Gilbert memorial will be held at the Gilbert VFW from 10 a.m. to noon Sunday, Dec. 5, located at 224 Broadway, Gilbert, MN 55741. Let’s join together, share a meal and a story, and celebrate Pat Poola.
One of mom’s requests was that she have a “peppy” memorial. Therefore, we suggest that you come dressed in something happy, colorful and “peppy.” We’re looking forward to sharing stories, tears and laughter with you all.
