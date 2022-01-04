Patricia Lee “Patsy” Galatz
February 9, 1954 — January 2, 2022
Patricia Lee (Patsy) Galatz, of Hibbing, passed away Sunday, Jan. 2, 2022, at Aspen Grove Assisted Living in Chisholm. She was in the arms of her husband who had a chance to tell her he loved her one last time and to then say goodbye to his best friend as she took her last breath.
Patsy was born on Feb. 9, 1954, at the Hibbing General Hospital, the middle child of Ronald and Patricia Belanger. Her family was living in Parkville at the time. Patsy’s Father worked construction and the family followed the work. She attended six different grade schools, landing at the Jefferson School in the sixth grade as the family finally put down roots in Hibbing. This life experience contributed to her compassionate nature and to her ability to make friends easily.
Her future husband Greg, first laid eyes on Patsy at a youth center dance in the Memorial Building on Oct. 31, 1968. She was 14 and he was 15. He asked her to dance, she said yes, and they have been dancing together ever since. Patsy continued to attend schools in Hibbing, graduating with the class of 1972. Patsy and Greg were married on July 13, 1974, and briefly moved to Minneapolis where Greg furthered his education and Patsy worked at Prudential insurance. They returned to Hibbing in May of 1977 and were blessed with the birth of two sons.
Patsy stayed home to care for their boys until they entered school. She then worked for the school system as an aide where she could be home for the boys when they were out of school.
When the boys had advanced to high school, Patsy secured a job working for the City of Hibbing. She had various duties ranging from caring for the city parks to doing maintenance at the Memorial Building. As part of her duties with the Memorial Building, Patsy drove the Zamboni to resurface the ice sheet in the arena. She was very proud of that, as were her grandchildren and their friends. They would gather along the glass, cheering her on and asking for a ride.
Patsy had to leave her position with the city in 2008 as she was developing problems with her memory. She was diagnosed with Mild Cognitive Impairment. In 2011 Patsy was further diagnosed with early onset Alzheimer’s Disease. Thus began the family’s journey through “The Long Goodbye”. Patsy participated in a clinical trial through the Mayo Clinic in Rochester to do what she could to further research in finding a cure. Patsy wanted to do everything she could to ensure future generations would have a treatment available for Alzheimer’s.
Patsy loved to garden, and her yard was a testament to her skills. She also loved going to yard sales, estate sales and antique shops. She had an eye for finding the right piece to accent her home. She loved going to the family property on the Rainy River where she held cherished memories of growing up and playing with her many cousins.
Patsy is survived by her husband Greg of 48 years; two children: Joe Galatz and Pat Galatz; three siblings: Mary Jane (Jim) Floe, Keith (Leslie) Belanger and Wayne (Karla) Belanger; Brother-in-laws and Sister-in-laws: Larry (Nancy) Galatz, Russ (Faith) Galatz, Diane (Duane) Pederson and Gail Galatz; six grandchildren: Tyler (Hannah) Carlson, Serena (Tyler) Grunenwald, Christian Galatz, Manny Galatz, Mickey Galatz and Mash Galatz; One great-grandson, Eli Carlson; and one great-granddaughter on the way.
Along with her parents, Patsy was preceded in death by her brother Ron (Georgia) Belanger, her father-in-law Vernon Galatz, and her mother-in-law Norma Galatz.
Patsy’s family would like to extend their deepest and sincere thanks to Brenda and Chuck Gargano and their entire staff at Aspen Grove Assisted Living for the loving and nurturing care given to Patsy throughout the last five years. You are more than caregivers: we have felt you are an extension of our family.
Funeral: Service will be at 11 a.m. Saturday Jan. 8, at the Grace Lutheran Church in Hibbing. The Reverend Steve Breitbarth will officiate.
Visitation: Will be for one hour prior to the service at the church. Disposition of ashes will be at a later date.
Arrangements are with the Dougherty Funeral Home of Hibbing. To leave an online message of condolence for Patsy, please visit our website at; www.doughertyofhibbing.com.
