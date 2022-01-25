Patricia L. Starr, 70, passed away on Monday, Jan. 24, 2022, at the Waterview Woods in Eveleth.
Patty was born Jan. 4, 1952, the youngest child of Theodore L. and Vienna (Sillanpaa) Heikkinen. She grew up in Sparta and graduated from Gilbert High School with the class of 1970. After high school, she attended beauty school in Minneapolis and came back to the Iron Range to live and work. Prior to retirement she worked at Delta Dental in Gilbert.
Patty married the love of her life, John E. Starr Jr. on Sept. 4, 1971. They enjoyed the outdoors, making crafts and visits from young nephew Dustin and niece Heidi. The couple made their home in Sandy Township and were thrilled to bring their daughter, Ashley, into their lives in 1987. Patty loved spending time at the cabin near Ely with loved ones. Most important to Patty was her family. In 2021, she and John were very happy to celebrate their 50 years of marriage with a lovely outdoor gathering of family & close friends.
Patty is survived by her husband, John; daughter, Ashley (Michael Woods) Starr of Santa Cruz, Calif.; sister, Peggy (Jim) Schultz of St. Cloud, Minn.; as well as several nieces and nephews, friends and a sweet dog, Frankie.
She was predeceased by her parents; in-laws, John and Violet Starr; her brother, Jack (LaVaun) Heikkinen; her sisters, Marjorie Wiirre and Jeanne (Jim) Ritacco. Also predeceased by great-nephew, Tyler Birchem; and niece, Heidi Hautala Hannu.
A celebration of life will be held at a later date this spring. In lieu of flowers, the family asks donations be made to Pike-Sandy-Britt Volunteer Fire Department.
