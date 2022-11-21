Patricia June “Patsy” Plesha, 88, of Gilbert, died Friday, Nov. 18, 2022, at The Waterview Woods in Eveleth, Minn.
She was born June 17, 1934, in Eveleth, Minn., to Joseph and Katherine (Umolac) Omersa. She was a 1952 graduate of Gilbert High School and later married Andrew Plesha on Oct. 22, 1955, in Gilbert.
Patricia worked at Lopp’s Grocery Store in Gilbert and at the age of 14 drove groceries for home deliveries.
Patricia was a homemaker and raised her three children. She worked at Pamida as a Fashions Department Manager and later worked for Jerry Proznik at JP Furniture in Virginia. She enjoyed sewing and was an excellent cook.
Survivors include her children: Linda (Dale) Schauer of Winona, Karen (Kim) Niemi of Gilbert and Andrew Plesha of Hermantown; grandchildren: Kelsey, Hunter and Grant; great grandson, Graham; brother, Frank (Judy) Omersa.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Joseph and Katherine; husband, Andrew J.; sisters, Barbara and Kathleen.
A Prayer Service for Patricia will be at 10 a.m. Monday, Nov. 28, at Ziemer-Moeglein-Shatava Funeral Home in Gilbert with Fr. Justin Fish officiating. Friends may gather one hour prior to the service. Burial will be in the Gilbert Cemetery.
