Patricia Jo (Patty) Lewis, 82, of Virginia, died peacefully Wednesday, Nov. 11, 2020, in St. Luke’s Hospital, Duluth. She departed this earthly place and she entered her heavenly life of joy and peace after complications from health problems and Covid-19.
Patty was born Sept. 10, 1938, in Virginia, Minn., to Virginia (Turner) and Joseph Preberg. She was baptized into the Catholic faith Oct. 16, 1939. She attended Marquette Catholic grade school and Mountain Iron High School. She went to college to help support her children.
She was united in marriage to Roger R. Maki on Nov. 24, 1956, in Mountain Iron the father of her children. She later married Eugene F. Lewis on July 31, 1993, at Lake Vermilion.
Patty worked in a variety of office positions in Minnesota and California. Her last employment was with AEOA of Virginia before retiring. Patty lived most of her life on the Iron Range but also resided in Fairfield and Vacaville, California for several years.
Patty loved her six grandchildren “to the moon and back” and was adored by her family and anyone who met her. She was blessed with great wit, sense of humor, a competitive nature and wonderful memory.
She was the Vikings biggest fan and hardly missed a game. She loved playing online quiz games and staying in touch with family and friends with her tablet and phone.
She loved Lake Vermilion where she previously owned a cabin with her first husband Roger. She loved playing the slot machines, tooling around town in her prized Buick Encore and loved to make people laugh. She was a jokester and a flirt to the very end of her days. She absolutely loved Christmas and her house was filled with decorations and family at that time of year. She made beautiful handmade crafts and loved to bowl.
Patty Jo was a generous lady who taught us all what true love really means. To know her was to love her.
Patty is survived by her six children: sons, Roger Maki (Lori), Brian Maki (Sally), Todd Maki (Elaina), Mark Maki (Linda), Paul Maki; daughter, Lori Beth Maki; grandchildren: Carly Vi and Kyle Maki, Connor Maki, Brandon Maki, Alexis McCarty-Maki, Parker Gilbert; siblings Nancy (Thomas) Dostal, Bonnie (Gene) Wright, Darrell (Lynda) Pearson, Joseph Preberg Jr., Dan (Charmaine) Preberg, Jon Preberg, Mary (Todd) Hilfers, Lisa (Jeff) Zgaynor; nieces and nephews: Shannon Hecht, Phillip Pearson, Dale Pearson, Darnell Foix, Christine Gerlach, Kathy Richmond, Craig Lee, Paige Champac, Ernie Clark, Patrick Callahan, Heather Fritsch, Frank Callahan and numerous Preberg family children; sister-in-law, Priscilla Pearson; good friends, Barb DaRonco, Carole Roszak, Lorraine Mattson; and the AEOA family she worked with.
She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Gene in 2010; her children’s father, Roger Maki in 2018; brothers: Robert Pearson, Richard Pearson, Rodney Leonard, Roger Pearson and Mark Preberg; sister, Linda Einarson.
The family would like to thank her many caring health professionals and especially Dr. John Ryden for their care in addition to the staff of Edgewood Vista.
A private family funeral service will be held and a celebration of life will be held at a later date. Burial will be in Greenwood Cemetery.
Arrangements are with Landmark Funeral Home of Virginia.
