Patricia Jo “Pat” Marsnik, 72, of Ely, passed away on December 30, 2021, as a result of a tragic car accident near Ely.
She was born February 18,1949, in Austin, Minn., to Robert and H. Elyce (Swatosh) Baier. She and her family relocated to Ely, Minn., at the end of her senior year in 1967, in which she graduated from Austin High School but went through the commencement ceremony at Ely Memorial High School. She married Ray Marsnik on December 30th, 1982 and moved to Biwabik, Minn., where she loved her job working with the handicapped students at Bray Elementary school. After Ray retired, they moved back to Ely where she worked at Zup’s grocery store and then for the United States Forest Service, retiring in 2014.
Pat never met a stranger. She loved meeting people, hearing their stories, and sharing stories of her family. She always had a smile and a hug to give.
She is survived by her husband of 39 years, Raymond Marsnik; her children, Trish (Barry) Weisinger of Ely, John (Heather) Scufsa of Inver Grove Heights, Minn; her grandchildren: Emily (Dan) Forsman of Ely, Stephen Weisinger of Ely, Addison Scufsa, Bekkah Scufsa, and Rachael Scufsa all of Inver Grove Heights. She was eager to become a great-grandma to Baby Forsman (due 03/02/22). Sisters, Beth (Don) Petersen of Austin, Minn., Barb (Steve) Fultz of Babbitt, Minn.; brother, Robert Baier Jr. of Ely; and numerous nieces, nephews and cousins. Her sisters-in-law: Ruth Mahin of Oregon, Lori (Charlie) McNulty of Ely, Jeanette McManus of Arkansas, and Luanne Kuzma of Indiana.
She is preceded in death by her parents; sister-in-law, Sherry Baier; and nephew-in-law, John Huntbatch. Her in-laws, George and Mary (Kuzma) Marsnik; brothers and sisters-in-law: Marie, Frances, Leo, Donald, George, Albert, Leonard, Bernard, and Annette.
A funeral service will be held at a later date.
Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to Kerntz Funeral Home of Ely.
To plant a tree in memory of Patricia "Pat" Marsnik as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.