Patricia Jo (Krog) Intihar

Patricia Jo (Krog) Intihar passed away on Saturday, Dec. 5, 2020, of complications from Covid-19. She was able to pass peacefully at home with her family by her side.

Patty was born on Oct. 5, 1960. She married Robert Intihar on Aug. 6, 1983. Patty taught Early Childhood and Special Education in Virginia, Wadena, Thief River Falls, and in the Twin Cities. She enjoyed being in the kitchen cooking, baking, making jams and was a tireless advocate for her children. Patty moved back to the range in 2016 and loved her lake life.

Survivors include her husband, Bob of Makinen; children, Joseph (Kayla) Intihar of Somerset, Wis., daughter Sarah Intihar of Anoka, and John Intihar of Charlotte, N.C.; cherished grandchildren, Audrey and Eleanor Intihar; companion chihuahuas, Bella and Harley; parents, Dale and Kathleen Krog; sister, Joanne (Greg) Heck; brother, Robert Krog; Mother-in-Law, Cloie Intihar; sister-in-law, Terri (Jerry) Rosenquist; brother-in-law, Mike (Robin) Intihar; many dear aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, cousins and special friends.

Patty was preceded in death by her Father-in-law, Conrad Tweten.

A celebration of Patty’s life will take place at a future date when we can gather and celebrate properly.

Arrangements were entrusted to Cron-Sheehy Funeral Home, Eveleth.

