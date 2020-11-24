Patricia Jensen, 78, of Bellbrook, Ohio passed away very peacefully Sunday morning, Nov. 22, 2020.
She was born in Eveleth, Minn., in 1942. She graduated from Eveleth High School, Eveleth Junior College, and the University of Maryland with a B.S. degree in psychology. Celebrating 57 years of marriage with her husband, Tony and, together, sharing a life dedicated to God’s loving and tender pillars of love: family, freedom, faith and forgiveness. Patricia was a loving mother to three sons and their families; Christopher and Carol, Erika, Matthew, and Danielle; David and Kirsten, Elise, Maria, Eric, and Greta; Kurt and Elizabeth, Josh, Veronica, and Nicholas. She was a loving teacher at Saint Francis of Assisi, Triangle, Virginia, Mount Sacred Heart, San Antonio, Texas, and Saint Helen, Dayton, Ohio. As a loving wife, she traveled together with her veteran husband and lived in Minnesota, Texas, Maryland, Virginia, and Ohio, and overseas, in Taiwan and in Wiesbaden and Augsburg, Germany.
A mass of Christian Burial will be at 10:30 a.m. Monday, Nov. 30, at Maternity Of Mary Catholic Church, 1414 N. Dale St., St. Paul.
Interment will be at Sunset Memorial Park.
In lieu of flowers, please send donations to Hospice of Dayton, 324 Wilmington Avenue, Dayton, OH 45420.
MUELLER-BIES 651-487-2550
