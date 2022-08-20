Patricia J. Willmarth

Patricia J. Willmarth, 89, longtime Hibbing resident died Monday, Aug. 15, 2022, at Guardian Angels with family by her side.

She was born Sept. 30, 1932, to Edward and Clara (Collins) Kistner in Walker, Minn. She grew up and graduated from high school in Walker. Patricia was married to Arnold Renskers in 1951 and they had 4 children together. They were later divorced. Patricia spent some years finding herself and was employed as a chemical dependency counselor with Hibbing General Hospital. In 1989, she married Earl Willmarth in Reno, Nev. They loved shopping, going to the casinos, and traveling together.

To plant a tree in memory of Patricia Willmarth as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load entries