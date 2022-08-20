Patricia J. Willmarth, 89, longtime Hibbing resident died Monday, Aug. 15, 2022, at Guardian Angels with family by her side.
She was born Sept. 30, 1932, to Edward and Clara (Collins) Kistner in Walker, Minn. She grew up and graduated from high school in Walker. Patricia was married to Arnold Renskers in 1951 and they had 4 children together. They were later divorced. Patricia spent some years finding herself and was employed as a chemical dependency counselor with Hibbing General Hospital. In 1989, she married Earl Willmarth in Reno, Nev. They loved shopping, going to the casinos, and traveling together.
Patricia is survived by her children: Mary (Darrell) Olson, Tim (Hope) Renskers, Jane Renskers, and Jill (Calvin) Brownlee, all of Hibbing; three siblings, Barb (Chuck) Norman, Pine River, Minn., Bruce Kistner, Minneapolis, Minn., and Teddy (Mary Lee) Kistner, Fargo, N.D.; 14 grandchildren, 26 great-grandchildren, and several nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents; loving husband Earl; sisters: Jeanne Kistner, Helen Arnold, Francie Schommer and Mayde Froistad; and her grandson, Aaron Rost.
Funeral services for Patricia will be at noon Saturday, Aug. 27, at the Dougherty Funeral Home of Hibbing. Pastor Kevin Olson will officiate. Visitation will be one hour prior to the funeral service at the funeral home on Saturday.
Interment will be in Maple Hill Cemetery of Hibbing.
Arrangements are with the Dougherty Funeral Home of Hibbing. To leave an online message of condolence please visit us at www.doughertyofhibbing.com.
To plant a tree in memory of Patricia Willmarth as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.