Patricia Helen Fillman, 81, of Clarkdale, Ariz., passed away peacefully in her home on Nov. 28, 2022.
Pat was born in Hibbing, Minn., on May 20, 1941, to Edna and Albert Fillman.
She attended Cherry High School. She was united in marriage in 1958 to Richard Brant. Together they had three children, Lynda, Rick and Kathy. While they later divorced, they remained friends.
Throughout her life, she had various jobs and lived in several different places in Minnesota and North Dakota. She met and married her husband Blaze. He unfortunately passed away in 1997. She especially loved her time in the Grand Portage/Hovland area.
She eventually moved to Arizona where she spent the last several years of her life with her daughter Kathy.
Pat was a skilled artist and loved woodworking and crafts. Her beloved pets were an important part of her life. Her claim to fame was that she once rode with Bob Dylan on the back of his motorcycle.
She will be missed greatly by her children, extended family, and friends.
Pat was preceded in death by her parents, Edna and Albert Fillman; and sister, Edie Cimermancic.
She is survived by her children, Lynda (Curt) Olafson, Rick (Regina) Brant, and Kathy Brant; her sister, Almarie Rancourt; six grandchildren and 15 great-grandchildren.
Family and friends are invited to join in her celebration of life on Tuesday, Dec. 6, from 1-4 p.m. at the Cherry Town Hall.
There will be no service.
