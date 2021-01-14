Patricia Dahl Whaley, 90, of Broadview Heights, Ohio, passed away Saturday, Jan 9, 2021.
Born in Hibbing, Minn., on Oct. 22, 1930, to Arthur and Julia (Katzele) Dahl, graduated from Hibbing High School in 1948, married the love of her life, Henry P. Whaley in 1950.
Raised five children in Aurora, Minn., Sept Iles, Quebec and finally Broadview Hts. They traveled throughout the country especially to Civil War battlefields, sharing their love of learning and history which has been passed on to their family. These vacations left cherished memories. After Henry’s death in 1999 she continued her journeys, expanding to 5 continents and 50 states. She was happiest planning a trip.
Pat was a life-long learner, tackling new languages, sport or technology. A passion for genealogy led her to travel throughout the country and the world developing the family tree. She was a founding member of the Cuyahoga Valley Genealogical Society and a board member of the Western Reserve Genealogical Society.
A former church organist, Pat’s faith was her touchstone. She found life-long comfort in the strength and guiding values she received from her Savior.
An avid sports fan she loved to hear of her grandchildren’s sporting activities and enthusiastically cheered the Cleveland teams.
Patricia is survived by her children: Mary Kiefer (Jay), Hudson, Ohio; Henry, Parma, Ohio; David (Stacey), Northfield, Ver.; Fredrick, Broadview Heights, Ohio; and James (Carolyn), St. Louis, Mo.; grandchildren: Rebecca Clifford (Sam); Stephen Whaley (Maureen); Emily Kiefer (Matt Thomson); Julia Corrigan (Patrick); Laura Kiefer; Kevin Whaley; Brian Whaley (Vicki); Billy and Sarah Whaley; great-grandchildren: Lauren and Jacob Grogan; Julia and Nadine Whaley; Fiona Corrigan. Pat shared a special bond with her sister, Caroline Andrican (Boris) Hibbing, Minn.
She was preceded in death by her husband; and parents.
A private celebration of Pat’s life will be held.
If you wish memorial gifts may be made to Grace Lutheran Church 4010 9th Ave. West, Hibbing, MN 55746 or Northeast Ohio SPCA 9555 Brookpark Rd, Parma, OHIO 44129
