Patricia Catherine Hayden Riley, 100 years, 5 months and 20 days, passed away peacefully at Diamond Willow Assisted Living in Mountain Iron, Minn., on Tuesday, Sept. 28, 2021.
She was born on April 8, 1921, in Duluth, Minn., to Norman and Catherine (MacDonald) Hayden. She graduated from St. Jean’s Catholic School in Duluth. On May 24, 1947, she was united in marriage to Raymond J. Riley at St. Clement’s Catholic Church in Duluth.
Pat was a Virginia resident from 1967 until she moved to Diamond Willow in 2019. She was a devoted wife, mother and grandmother and had a great sense of humor.
She is survived by her five children: Kathryn (James) Lane of Perham, Minn., Michael (Shelley) Riley of Virginia, Susan Riley of Buhl, Peter (Kaye) Riley of Ludington, Mich., and Mary (Dave) Mohar of Virginia; eight grandchildren: Michael Lane, David (April) Lane, Mark (Katie) Ojanen, Tricia Ojanen, Lauren Riley, Raymond Riley, Matthew (Samantha) Mohar and William Riley; great-grandchildren: Cabernett Lane, Cooper, Courtney and Chloe Lane, and McKaylin and Ruby Ojanen and great-great-granddaughter, Adelynn Riley Forseth; her sister, Norma (Tom) Pust of Duluth; and brother-in-law, James Gronseth of Milwaukee; and numerous nieces, nephews and cousins whom she dearly loved.
She was preceded in death by her loving husband and best friend Ray; a son at birth; her parents; sisters, Monica Gronseth and Norma Mary Hayden; brother, John Joseph (Sonny) Hayden; and her step-mother, Lillian Hayden.
The family would like to thank the staff of Diamond Willow and East Range Hospice for the wonderful care that was given to their mother for the last two years.
Mass of Christian burial was on Saturday, Oct. 16, 2021, at Holy Spirit Catholic Church in Virginia with Rev. Fr. Beau Braun as celebrant.
Burial was in Calvary Cemetery in Duluth.
Memorials are preferred to be directed to TV Masses, Diocese of Duluth; 2830 East Fourth Street, Duluth, MN 55812, or St. Jude’s Hospital or to the donor’s choice.
Arrangements were with the Landmark Funeral Home in Virginia.
