Patricia (Bakula Stern) Blackmun
Patricia Louise (Bakula Stern) Blackmun, 67, of Buhl, died peacefully Friday, February 17, 2023, surrounded by family at M Health Fairview Southdale Hospital in Edina.
She was born April 9, 1955 in Saint Paul, Minn., the daughter of Raymond and Ruth (Anderson) Bakula. She was a 1973 high school graduate of Monroe High School in Saint Paul, Minn.
Pat married Donovan Stern on April 8, 1989, and together had 3 children.
She later reunited with her high school sweetheart Dan Blackmun, and they were happily married on July 16, 2022.
She worked numerous jobs over the years, most notably at the Hamm Beer brewery, West Publishing, and John F. Kennedy High School in Babbitt (now known as Northeast Range) as a playground aide, where she touched the lives of many students.
Pat was passionate about music and played the organ and piano for Evangelical Lutheran Church of Babbitt. She was a die-hard Minnesota Vikings fan. She loved to read and sew—she always had a book and a project she was working on.
Pat was very family-oriented and always providing a shoulder to lean on and an ear to listen. She had a huge heart and if you had a place in her heart, you had a place in her home. She took kids in and loved them like they were her own.
Pat was always laughing and lit up a room whenever she entered. To know Pat was to know sunshine in your heart.
Patricia is survived by her husband, Dan; brother, Ed (Louise) Bakula; sisters, Kathryn Jordet, Beverly Kisch, and Lori Geib; Brother and sisters-in-law Darrell (Irene) Blackmun, Delores (Virgil) Niemann, and Darlene (Jerry) Vadnais; Children: Toni Wickstrom, Nicholas (Stephanie) Stern, Amanda (Kyle) Stern, David (Sarina) Stern, Levi (Breanna) Jennings, Erik (Jackie) Blackmun, and Jessica Blackmun; Grandchildren: William (Madison), Weston (Sanela), Anthony and Annalise Wickstrom; Jacob, Aizik, and Xander Blackmun; Kylie, Justin, and Bradley Stern; Aubrey, Brooke, and Huntleigh Jennings; Great-Granddaughter Evelynn; along with numerous nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Raymond and Ruth Bakula; Brothers-in-law, Gary Jordet and Kenneth Geib; and her furry companions Mack, Jack, Joey, Baby Girl, Karl, Barney, Tiger, and Cinnamon.
A Celebration of Life is planned April 22nd at 11:00 A.M. at St. Mark Lutheran Church, 550 W. 7th St., St. Paul, MN 55102, with a second one planned May 6th at Olcott Park Greenhouse, 711 N 9th Ave W, Virginia, MN 55792, open house from 12-4.
In honor of Pat’s favorite color, the family encourages you to wear something yellow.
Pat was an animal lover, so in lieu of flowers, please consider making a donation to your local animal shelter.
“I love you, be careful.”
We love you and we will be careful.
