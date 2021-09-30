Pat Moore, of Mountain Iron, died Tuesday, Sept. 28, 2021, at St. Mary's Hospital in Duluth.
Patricia Ann (Wilsey) Moore was born to Elaine M. (Biedler) and Orvis J. Wilsey on March 16, 1937, in St. Paul.
During WWII while her dad was stationed with the Air Force in England, she moved to Virginia with her mother and brother. Orvis was killed in action over England when Pat was five years old. Her dad's death had a profound impact on her entire life.
On Aug. 14, 1954 Pat married Samuel G. (Buck) Moore in Anchorage, Alaska where he was stationed. After Buck was discharged from the army, they moved to the Kinross area of Mountain Iron where they reared four children.
Pat enjoyed fishing at the cabin on Ash River, playing cards, doing all sorts of crafts, and going to the casino. Her all-time favorite thing was finding a great bargain, whether or not she needed the item on sale. She always said she'd buy elephants if they were 2 for a nickel.
Pat is survived by her sons, Greg (Cathy) Moore and Rick Moore both of Mountain Iron; her brother, Ron (Linda) Wilsey of Virginia; and many nephews, nieces, and cousins.
Pat was preceded in death by her husband, Samuel G. Moore in 2008; her son, James M. Moore in 1999; and her daughter, Kathleen A. Moore in 2007.
A Celebration of Pat's life will be held at 11 a.m. Monday, Oct. 4, 2021, at Range Funeral Home in Virginia.
Arrangements are with Range Funeral Home in Virginia. To sign the online guestbook or to send condolences please visit rangefuneralhomes.com.
