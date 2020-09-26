Patricia Ann Pickar

Patricia Ann Pickar, 67, of Iron, passed away Friday, Sept. 4, 2020, at Essentia Health-Virginia.

She was born on June 5, 1953, in Virginia to Fern and Theodore Tammaro. Pat worked as a nurse and had a Master’s Degree in counseling.

Patsy was kind and funny with such a generous heart. She enjoyed cake decorating, Pavarotti, and all things “Mickey Mouse,” and enjoyed Sunday coffee nights with her brothers and friends.

She had one of the kindest souls God ever put in the path of anyone who knew her. She will be loved and missed by all of us.

Patricia is survived by her longtime partner, Michael Danyluk; four brothers: Thomas (Mona) Tammaro, Timothy (Suzie) Tammaro and Todd (Tracy) Tammaro; one sister, Tara (David) Mach; numerous nieces and nephews, two adopted sons-in-law, Dan (Paula) Danyluk and Michael Danyluk; and adopted daughter-in-law, Dawn and grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her daughter, Dodi; parents, Fern and Theodore Tammaro; grandparents; aunts and uncles.

Private family graveside services will be held and a Celebration of Life will be held at a later date.

Arrangements are with the Landmark Funeral Home in Virginia.

