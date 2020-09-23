With heavy hearts we announce the peaceful passing of Patricia Ann Krize on Saturday, Sept. 19, 2020, devoted wife, loving mother, grandmother, sister, aunt and friend to all whose lives she touched.
She leaves us after a seven-year fight with Alzheimer’s, lovingly cared for in her final years by the wonderful staff at the Diamond Willow Assisted Living home in Mountain Iron, Minn.
Patricia Ann (Haycraft) Krize was born in 1940 in Minneapolis, Minn., to Col. Kenneth and Marion Haycraft. As part of a military family, she had the opportunity to see the world, including two of her favorite stops in Japan and Fort Knox, Ken., before attending high school in Fairbanks, Alaska. After beginning her college studies at Stanford University and the University of Washington, she returned home to Fairbanks and graduated from the University of Alaska. There she met the love of her life, Dennis Krize, and became his wife in 1961. Pat and Denny started their family in Fairbanks but returned to their Minnesota roots in 1979 where they lived in Biwabik, Chisholm, and their treasured summer cabin on Lake Vermilion.
Pat carried a profound love for the Lord and shared her love throughout her life, serving as the youth group leader for St. John’s Catholic Church in Biwabik and as a faithful and enthusiastic member of her Bible club and St. Joseph’s Catholic Church in Chisholm. In everything she did, Pat brought laughter, fun and a lively spirit that brightened any room. She had a vivacious personality and made people around her smile and feel loved.
Patricia is survived by her beloved husband of 59 years, Dennis Krize; much loved children Karen (Greg) Saarela, Kim (Joe) Bohlke, Kathy (Jay) Schliesman and Ted (Beth) Krize; cherished grandchildren: Madison, Ryan and Reid Saarela; Michael (Meghan) and Matthew Bohlke; Nicole, Claire and Sophie Brekken; Ava, Elsa, Karenna and Marisa Krize; great-granddaughter Nora; siblings: Tom (Ane) Haycraft, Kenneth (Laurel) Haycraft and Jane Haycraft.
She was preceded in death by her parents Col. Ken and Marion Haycraft; and sisters, Clair (Vernon) Johnson; and Sara (Dom) Sparrow.
Funeral: Mass of Christian Burial will be 11 a.m., Friday, Sept. 25, at St. Joseph’s Catholic Church in Chisholm. Celebrant will be Rev. Paul Strommer.
Visitation: Will be one hour before the service.
Interment: Will be in Lakeside Cemetery in Biwabik. Social distancing and masks are required.
Arrangements were entrusted to Rupp Funeral Home, Chisholm. As an expression of sympathy, donations may be made to the Alzheimer’s Association.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.