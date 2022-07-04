Patricia Ann Jerkovich, age 71, of Hibbing, Minn., passed away at St. Luke’s Hospital in Duluth, MN on Friday, July 1, 2022.
She was born in Hibbing, Minn., to Joseph “Red” and Frances (Bonelli) Jerkovich on Dec. 11, 1950. Patty was a lifelong resident of the Iron Range as she grew up in the Brooklyn neighborhood of Hibbing with her family. She graduated from Hibbing High School and was a longtime Avon rep and worked retail in the area for many years. She also worked different jobs at a few restaurants and bars around town. Patty fished and hunted her entire life. She loved gardening and working with her flowers and plants. Patty loved to be outside watching the birds and also enjoyed playing softball in her younger years. She was an amazing aunt and was always helping out where she could. She loved animals and especially adored her dogs as they were her children.
Patty is survived by her siblings, Sharon (Don) Bapp, Joey (Carol) Jerkovich and Mary Beth Chamernick; brother-in-law, Joseph Krak; nieces and nephews: Mary Frances Krak, Travis Church, Shevaun Church, Jacob Jerkovich, Joey Chamernick, Breanna (Erik) Stish; great nephew, Taylor Jerkovich; and great niece, Hadley Stish.
She was preceded in death by her parents; and siblings, Ginny Krak and Jeanie Jerkovich.
A gathering of family and friends will be held on Friday, July 8, at the Dougherty Funeral Home of Hibbing from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.
