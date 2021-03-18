Patricia Ann Demarais, of Coleraine, Minn., passed away Tuesday, March 16, 2021, at the age of 89.
She was born in Albert Lea, Minn., on June 2, 1931. Patricia spent her childhood with her loving parents, Albert and Doris Friedman, and her younger siblings, Michael and Iris. She had many fond memories she shared of her childhood, including stories of fishing, hunting and unusual pets (one of which was a skunk). Patricia graduated from Pine River High School. Immediately after graduating from high school, she went on to follow her passion of teaching. Patricia received a Bachelor’s in Education from the University of Wisconsin Eau Claire in 1951. She moved to Coleraine to pursue a teaching position. Soon after moving to Minnesota, she met and fell in love with Robert John Demarais. They were married on Aug. 17, 1957. They enjoyed a full life of adventure that included many family camping trips and a life which revolved around their children. After retirement they never lost their sense of adventure. From wintering in Arizona to spending their summers at the family cabin in later years, they were constantly surrounding themselves with family and friends.
Patricia had an enormous heart and always considered the students she taught her “kids.” She had many talents outside of teaching as well. She was a truly talented artist. From baking cookies to knitting and everything in between, she was one of the craftiest people around. She was in her element when she was “teaching” her talents to others, especially her grandkids. Her favorite pastime was spoiling her grandchildren, and the memories of the time spent with Grandma Pat will always be cherished. She was also extremely devoted to her faith and had a very strong prayer life.
Patricia is survived by Linda Bellefy, Shelley (Bryan) Zbacnik, Kent (Hope) Demarais. She is also survived by her six grandchildren: Anthony, Thomas, Daniel, Jennifer, Brooke and Jackilyn; and her six great-grandchildren: Abigail, Pierson, Gemma, Merrick, Elizabeth and Gretta.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Robert Demarais; her parents, Doris and Albert Friedman; and her son-in-law, Ron Bellefy.
We thank everyone for your prayers and support during this time. We want to extend a special thank you to her friends, Mary Nix, Donna Arsenault, Mary Ann and George Soular, and Amy Rushmeyer for always being there for our mom.
Due to COVID, we will be having a private, family service.
