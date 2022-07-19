Patricia Ann Bonneville
July 25, 1941 — July 19, 2022
To plant a tree in memory of Patricia Bonneville as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
Patricia went home to be with her Savior on July 19, 2022. After a brief stay at the hospital, she passed away peacefully.
Patricia was born to Stanley and Frances (Martinich) Matko in Virginia, Minn. She grew up on the northside of Virginia and graduated from Roosevelt High School. She was educated in the medical arts and worked for thirty-one years at the clinic in Virginia. She married Stephen Bonneville and raised two beautiful daughters.
Patricia loved her family and friends and led a quiet life in Virginia with her cherished dog. She was quick-witted and extremely intelligent. She loved doing crossword puzzles and was an avid reader. She was a gifted artist and expressed her creativity through many different mediums: drawing, painting, needlepoint, and crochet. Her creations were intricate and beautiful, and they showed her patience and dedication to the arts. Patricia had a great sense of humor and was known for her sarcastic, sassy, and silly nature. She shared many laughs and precious moments with her loved ones.
Patricia loved reading her Bible and spending time getting to know her Savior better. Early in her life, she placed her trust in the Lord Jesus Christ. Patricia knew that Jesus Christ had died for her sins on the cross, and for the sins of the whole world, and because of that she was a child of God and knew she would one day spend eternity with the Lord in paradise. Although Patricia has left her earthly body behind, she is with her loving Father in Heaven. Her family and friends find peace knowing they will see her again.
“This is love: not that we loved God, but that He loved us and sent His Son as an atoning sacrifice for our sins.” (1 John 4:10)
“Let not your heart be troubled…In My Father’s house are many mansions; if it were not so, I would have told you. I go to prepare a place for you…[and] I will come again and receive you to Myself; that where I am, there you may be also.” (John 14:1-3)
Patricia is survived by her daughter, Nicole (Joseph) Palo; her sister, Deborah Markstrom; her grandchildren: Serenity (Jeff) Sandnas, Hannah Mingo (Taylor Troland), Rylie (Stephen) Radtke, and Claire Palo; and her great-grandchildren, Draven Mingo and Colten and Lexie Sandnas. She is also survived by her beloved dog, Maggie.
She was preceded in death by her parents; daughter Melody Mingo; and sister Suzanne Cimperman.
A celebration of Patricia’s life will be held at Heritage Trail Bible Church in McKinley with Pastor Gus Layman officiating. Visitation will be at 1 p.m. and the service will be at 2 p.m. on Friday, July 22.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Would you like to receive our daily news? Signup today!
Sorry, an error occurred.
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Ends:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.