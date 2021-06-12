Patricia Ann (Anderson) Paciotti

Patricia Ann Anderson was born on May 25, 1945, in Hibbing, Minn. to Harry “Bud” and Madeline “Dolly” Anderson of Tower, Minn. She joined the family as the youngest of three children welcomed by her siblings, James and Bonnie.
Patricia “Patty” grew up in the small town of Tower, Minn., surrounded by a close-knit extended family. She attended local schools and graduated from high school in 1963. She furthered her education at Ely Junior College with an emphasis in Business.
At a very young age, little Patricia was diagnosed with a bone disorder and as a result her right leg was amputated below the knee. Despite the lack of acceptance or accommodation at the time, she was a determined young woman and did not let her limitation become an obstacle that defined or limited her.
Her career began in an administrative role in 1965 with the Minnesota Department of Health. She had similar positions at the University of Minnesota and the University of Minnesota Masonic Hospital.
In 1969, Patricia decided to venture to California and start a new life. She worked for California State University and then went on to become the project coordinator for “Patient Engineering Service Amputee/Fracture Service” at Rancho Los Amigos Hospital. Here, she melded her personal experience with her vast business management skills, helping those in need of support receive the information and service they were lacking. Working with both NASA and the National Academy of Sciences, Patricia played a critical role in the early development of research and development of new technology for protheses.
While living in California, she owned and operated “Lemmon’s Antiques,” which had two successful locations. In 1975, Patty moved back to Minnesota. She met the love of her life, Richard Paciotti. They married and made their home in Eveleth.
While Pat continued to put her energy toward another small business selling antiques and gold jewelry, and then adding part time work at the local library, Pat’s passion was creating a warm and loving home for her family and friends. She was an accomplished cook, had an exquisite eye for decorating, loved to entertain, and many enjoyed the warm welcome that was extended by both she and Dick.
Patricia is survived and missed by her brother, James; sister, Bonnie; stepchildren, Joseph Paciotti, Jennifer Harbor (née) Paciotti); grandchildren: Hannah, Gina, Rylee, Logan, Enzo and Breanna; as well as nieces, nephews and other extended family.
A visitation for family and friends will begin at 10 a.m. with a memorial service to follow at 11 a.m. on Saturday, June 19, in Cron-Sheehy Funeral Home, Eveleth. Visitation with light refreshments will continue until noon.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to Gillette Children’s Hospital Foundation, 200 University Avenue East, St. Paul, MN 55101.
Burial will take place in Tower Cemetery.
Those who loved her are grateful for your continued thoughts and prayers.
