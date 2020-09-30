Patricia A. Sibley, 82, of Hibbing, passed away Monday, Sept. 28, 2020, at Fairview Range Medical Center in Hibbing.
She was born Dec. 30, 1937, to Joseph and Lydia (Doane) Thibodeau in Kingman, Maine.
She loved a party; might piss you off on purpose; only ate dessert, lobster, beans, but mostly crackers with peanut butter; was committed to her opinion; shared it often and loved us so hard. This tiny woman made sure to take up a big space in the world and our hearts.
Goodbye Patster; we love you and had a great time.
Patricia is survived by her daughters, Sherry Sibley and Lori Sibley of Hibbing; sons, Jay (Sherba) Sibley, Edgecomb, Maine, and David Sibley, Dresden, Maine; numerous adopted children who called her “Mom”; brother, Joseph Thibodeau, Las Vegas, Nev.; grandchildren: T.J. (Kristin) Renskers, Hibbing, Joshua (Bernie) Renskers, Hibbing, Sibley (Michael) Hanegmon, Hibbing, Shaylee Sibley, Cape Cod, Mass., Katie Sibley Dresden, Maine, David Alan (Jessica) Sibley, Altoona, Wis., Earl Brewer, Boothbay Harbor, Maine, Sarah (Mark) Barter, Boothbay, Maine, Adam (Allison) Brewer, Newcastle, Maine, Joseph Sibley, NewYork City, Kristin (Nick) Page, Boothbay, Maine, Andrew Clark, Buxton, Maine; honorary grandson, Christian Renskers, Hibbing; son-in-law Scott Brewer, Boothbay, Maine; 12 great-grandchildren; many nieces, nephews, extended relatives and friends.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Joseph and Lydia; daughter, Linda Sibley Clark; brothers, Donald Brown and Paul Thibodeau.
A private celebration will be held in Maine at a later date.
Arrangements are with Dougherty Funeral Home of Hibbing. To leave an online message of condolence for Patricia, please visit us at; www.doughertyofhibbing.com.
