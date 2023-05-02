Patricia A. (Anderson) Jarvela May 2, 2023 1 hr ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Patricia A. (Anderson) JarvelaPatricia A. (Anderson) Jarvela died peacefully April 17, 2023, at Hospice of the Valley in Phoenix, Ariz.She was born June 28, 1945, to Annabelle and James Anderson and grew up in Sparta. She graduated from Gilbert High School in 1963.Patricia married David M. Jarvela November 28, 1963, at Immanuel Lutheran Church Sparta, MN.She worked for Northern State Bank and Northern Electric Cooperative Association retiring in June of 2005.She was a member of: Sons of Norway, Olcott Park Greenhouse, United in Christ Lutheran Church of Eveleth.She enjoyed skiing, golfing, hiking, quilting, choir and gardening.Preceded in death by parents, Annabelle and James Anderson; husband, David Jarvela; brothers, David Anderson and Jimmy Anderson.Survived by brother, Lenny (Joyce) Anderson; daughter, Gayl (Tim) Martenson; son, Keith (Lisa) Jarvela; and grandson, Caleb Martenson.Services at United In Christ in Eveleth, Minn., on Saturday, May 6, 2023. Visitation from 10-11 a.m. and memorial service at 11 a.m. with luncheon to follow. Private inurnment at the Gilbert Cemetery. To plant a tree in memory of Patricia Jarvela as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store. Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Christianity Load entries × Add an entry as anonymous Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Add entry × Your entry has been submitted. anonymous × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone signs the guestbook. Notifications from this guestbook will end. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) entries Sign the guestbook. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Add an entry Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook. Trending Now Frank J. Brula Nicholas J. Maras Sorcan files suit against Rock Ridge Schools Diana L. Gibson John Alan Maki Newsletters Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. News Updates Would you like to receive our daily news? Signup today! Manage your lists Latest MINE e-Edition MINE 30 To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left.
Add an entry as anonymous
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.