Pastor Rod C. Tuomi, 70, Hibbing, died Wednesday, Oct. 6, 2021, at his home.

Arrangements are pending with the Dougherty Funeral Home of Hibbing.

Service information

Oct 14
Visitation
Thursday, October 14, 2021
5:00PM-7:00PM
Dougherty Funeral Home Hibbing
2615 First Avenue
Hibbing, MN 55746
Oct 15
Visitation
Friday, October 15, 2021
3:00PM-4:00PM
Hibbing Alliance Church
4220 West 3rd Avenue
Hibbing, MN 55746
Oct 15
Funeral Service
Friday, October 15, 2021
4:00PM
Hibbing Alliance Church
4220 West 3rd Avenue
Hibbing, MN 55746
