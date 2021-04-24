Pamela S. Kilpela, 62, of Makinen, died Sunday, March 28, 2021 at Solvay Hospice House in Duluth, Minn.
Pamela was born June 21, 1958 in Virginia, Minn., to Toivo W. and Muriel Eleanor (Nikunen) Salo. She was a graduate of Gilbert High School and later attended community college. She married Edward Kilpela and was a homemaker who raised her children.
Pam especially enjoyed crafting and sewing. She could often be found sewing clothing, blankets and kitchen towels for her family. She found joy in making quilts for newlyweds; blankets, booties, hats and much more for the newly born. When she wasn’t at her sewing machine, you could find her spending quality time with grandchildren playing and doing crafts, shopping at the thrift store, or on a quilt store run with her nieces, nephews, sisters or friends.
Pamela is survived by her sons, Shawn (Stacie), Nick and Cameron Kilpela; grandchildren: Mila, Noelle, Mattie and Ray; siblings: Lowell (Pat) Salo, Sandie (Jack) Cronin, Bill (Julie) Salo and Debbie (Randy) Weiberg; numerous nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Toivo and Muriel; son in infancy, Dean William Kilpela; husband, Edward Leslie Kilpela; brother, Charles Douglas Salo.
A gathering of family and friends will be held 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, June 5, at the Colvin Town Hall.
Burial will be in the Markham Cemetery in Colvin Township.
Arrangements by Ziemer-Moeglein-Shatava Funeral Home in Aurora.
