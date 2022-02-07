Pamela Lynn Norton Scarborough
June 26, 1970 — February 2, 2022
Pamela Lynn Norton Scarborough of Hayes, S.D., passed away suddenly and unexpectedly from a pulmonary aneurysm on Wednesday, Feb. 2, 2022.
Pam would have said that the story of her life began not at her birth, but long before. She knew that God chose her before the foundations of the earth were laid, and He knit her together in her mother’s womb. He knew her and loved her before she was even born, and He was working in her life from an early age to draw her to Himself.
Pam was born on June 26, 1970, in Virginia, Minn., the daughter of Gary and Avis (Saxowsky) Norton and older sister to Sharla. She grew up helping on her parent’s farm, which was the beginning of her lifelong love of farming and ranching. When Pam was sixteen, she spent a summer with her grandparents in North Dakota, and she always considered that summer to be the time when she was born again and began walking with Jesus. She was greatly influenced by the way her Grandpa Dallas loved the Bible, which planted the seeds of her lifelong love for reading, studying, and teaching the Bible.
After graduating from Eveleth/Gilbert High School in 1988, Pam went to Mesabi Community College for two years. She then went on to attend North Dakota State University, earning a degree in Animal Science. Her first job out of college was in the Pierre/Ft. Pierre area as an adult farm education instructor, which was how she met Marc Scarborough. She first moved to Pierre in June of 1993, and they were married on Feb. 1, 1994, at the courthouse so they could be married before calving started. Marc and Pam were not only husband and wife, but business partners and best friends, spending every day together and talking on the phone at least once an hour when apart.
Pam poured her life into being not only a mother, but also a homeschool teacher to Marli, Colby, and Liam. She loved collecting books for school, learning about new ways to teach, and helping other homeschooling parents. Though her role as a teacher took up more time with more kids, she was always heavily involved in every aspect of the farm and ranch operation, whether that was taking care of cattle, driving the combine, or keeping extensive records. She was diagnosed with pulmonary hypertension in 2001 which meant a lot of doctors and medicines, but she never let it keep her from doing the things she loved.
Pam was an active member of Community Bible Church. She helped with Awana whenever possible, and was always looking for opportunities to disciple others through Bible studies and good conversations. She kept her friends and family well supplied with fresh homemade bread, and was sometimes called “the bread lady” at church potlucks. Though living 60 miles away made it a challenge, she loved every opportunity she had to sing with the worship team. Her family and friends take comfort in knowing that she is now worshiping at the throne of Jesus.
Pam is survived by her husband, Marc; children, Marli, Colby, and Liam; parents, Gary and Avis Norton; mother-in-law, Rosemary Rounds; sister, Sharla (Cory) Peterman; all of her siblings-in-law and their families: Michelle (Rob) Julian, Ryan (Patricia) Scarborough, Mike Rounds, Michele (Randy) Brich, Dennis Rounds, Doug (Jackie) Rounds, Tim (Kristin) Rounds, Dan (Wendey) Rounds, Tom (Shelly) Rounds, Pat (Michelle) Rounds, Steve (DeeAnn) Rounds, Scott (Kara) Rounds, and Jamie (Cathy) Rounds, many nieces and nephews; and her CBC church family.
Preceding Pam in death are grandparents, Dallas and Ruby (Christensen) Norton; grandparents, Erwin and Erna (Ziegler) Saxowsky; uncle, David Saxowsy; father-in-law, Marlin Scarborough; father-in-law, Don Rounds; sister-in-law, Jean Rounds
Funeral services will be held at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, Feb. 9, at Community Bible Church of Pierre, with Pastor Chance Sumner officiating. A luncheon will be held immediately after the ceremony with burial at Sansarc Cemetery to follow.
The funeral can be viewed at: http://www.isburgfuneralchapels.com.
