Pamela Jane (Hendrickson) McDowell
May 12, 1955—December 23, 2022
Pamela Jane McDowell, 67, of Mt. Iron died on Friday, December 23, 2022, at the Virginia Care Center.
Pam was born on May 12, 1955 in Eveleth to Arnold William Hendrickson and Geraldine Margaret (Kolterman) Hendrickson. Pam was raised in Hutter and graduated from Gilbert High School in 1973.
Pam was united in marriage to Randall G. McDowell on October 9, 1976 at the Immaculate Conception Catholic Church in Eveleth. Pam and Randy made their home in rural Eveleth, where they raised three children.
Pam returned to school as a non traditional student and graduated cum laude from The College of St. Scholastica in 1991 with a Bachelor of Arts degree in Communications. Pam went on to have varied jobs throughout her life, but her most important job and biggest priority was her family. Pam adored her grandchildren. Pam especially enjoyed time with family and maintaining her beautiful yard and flowers.
Pam is survived by her husband of 46 years, Randy, of Mt. Iron; daughters, Jeralynn (Mike) Theodore of Hibbing and Janelle McDowell of Mt. Iron; son, Josh (Lara) McDowell of Buhl; grandchildren: Breanna Theodore of Hibbing and Ben, Grace and Emma McDowell of Buhl; brother, Norman Hendrickson of Eveleth; sister-in-law, Loretta Hendrickson of Virginia; brother-in-law, Richard Hegler of Eveleth; and many nieces, nephews and cousins.
Pam was preceded in death by her parents; her mother and father-in-law; her brother, Dennis Hendrickson; and sisters, Marsha Hegler and Patricia Hellman; brother-in-law, Russell Hellman; brother-in-law, Richard McDowell; and nephew, Jeremy Hegler.
Mass of Christian burial will be on Thursday, January 5, 2023 at 11 AM at Holy Spirit Catholic Church in Virginia with Fr. Brandon Moravitz officiating. Luncheon to follow in the social hall.
Inurnment to take place at the Calvary Cemetery in the spring.
The family would like to thank East Range Hospice and the staff at the Virginia Care Center for the kind and compassionate care shown to Pam in her final days.
Arrangements are with Range Funeral Home in Virginia. To sign the online guestbook or to send condolences, please visit rangefuneralhomes.com.
