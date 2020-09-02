P. Gary Perrella

Gary Perrella, 79, lifelong resident of Keewatin, passed away due to surgical complications with family by his side on Sunday, Aug. 30, 2020, at Essentia Health-St. Mary’s Medical Center in Duluth, Minn.
He was born June 7, 1941, to Peter and Tyne (Impila) Perrella in Hibbing. He entered the Sacrament of Marriage with Louise Blanchard on March 26, 1960, at St. Ann’s Catholic Church in Kelly Lake. Gary was employed with National Steel, and later owned and operated Perrella Plumbing and Heating in Keewatin. He was a member of St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Keewatin, a former city council member, the Keewatin Police Commission, the local Plumbers Union, and a longtime member of the Moose Club in Keewatin. Gary was an inventor. He held a patent for compression socks. Gary was also very artistic, he enjoyed painting. He also enjoyed gardening as one of his pastimes. If Gary wasn’t working, he was seen sitting in his backyard sipping warm beer, enjoying the outdoors.
Gary is survived by his wife, Louise Perrella, Keewatin; three daughters, Deborah (Kevin) Durken, St. Cloud, Minn., Sheila Perrella, Sebeka, Minn., and Rebecca Unzeitig, Keewatin; sister, Connie (Ron) Gangl, Marble; four grandchildren, Jeff (Amy) Nagle, Nowthen, Minn., Amanda (Jake) Stalboerger, Keewatin, Courtney (Travis) Murphy, Henning, Minn., and Bradley Unzeitig, Keewatin; his great-granddaughter, Mya Stalboerger, and a great-grandson of Courtney and Travis on the way; nieces and nephews, Roxanne (Virgil) Johnson, Tammy Godec, and Rory (Diana) Johnson.
He was preceded in death by his son, Gary “Gopher” Perrella; parents; and brother, Anthony Perrella.
Funeral services for Gary will be 1:45 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 8, at the Dougherty Funeral Home of Hibbing. Richard Johnston will officiate.
Visitation will be for one hour prior to the memorial service at the funeral home on Tuesday.
A private family interment will be at Maple Hill Cemetery of Hibbing.
Due to COVID restrictions, there will be no formal reception for Gary.
Arrangements are with the Dougherty Funeral Home of Hibbing. To leave an online message of condolence for Gary, please visit us at www.doughertyofhibbing.com.
