Owen Norbert Olson
Owen Norbert Olson, 96, of Hibbing, died peacefully, surrounded by his family, on Monday, March 20, 2023 at Guardian Angels Health Rehabilitation Center in Hibbing.
Owen was born January 30, 1927 in Gary, Minn. to Martin and Agnes (Nelson) Olson.
He was united in marriage to Donna Lou Vernice Gunderson on October 1, 1949 at Rindahl Church in Rindahl, Minn.
They moved to this area in 1951 and he went to work in the mines. In 1961 they moved back to Gary to farm. Owen returned to his mining career in 1965. The family returned to Hibbing, where Owen worked as a millwright until his retirement in 1988.
In addition, Owen maintained a hobby farm raising beef cattle until the age of 84.
Survivors include 7 children: Vernice Stalboerger of Hibbing, Cheryl (Stan) Koskela of Hibbing, Karen Frazier of Crosby, MN, Marcia Betters of Hibbing, Amy (Harold) Clark of Virginia, Michael (MaryJo) Olson of Eveleth, and David Olson of Barnum, MN; his sister, Arlene (David) Staiger of Moorhead, MN; several grandchildren; great grandchildren; and great great grandchildren.
Owen was preceded in death by his parents; wife, Donna; daughter, Susan; 2 sons-in-law’s; 2 brothers; and 2 sisters.
Owen’s family would like to extend a special thank you to all of his caregivers at Guardian Angels.
A Memorial service will be held Monday, March 27, 2023 at Our Savior’s Lutheran Church in Hibbing at 1:00 pm. Visitation will be held Sunday, March 26, 2023 at Our Savior’s Lutheran Church from 4:00—6:00 pm and on Monday, March 27 at the Church from 11:00 am to the 1:00 pm service. Pastor Kevin Olson will officiate.
Honorary pallbearers will be Owen’s grandchildren and great grandchildren.
Arrangements are with Range Funeral Home in Hibbing. To sign the online guestbook or to send condolences, please visit rangefuneralhomes.com.
