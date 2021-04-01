After a hard-fought battle with Covid-19 pneumonia it is with devastating sadness, Orion Ray Olson Sr. left this world on Dec. 22, 2020, at Essentia Health Hospital in Virginia, Minn., at the age of 86.
Orion grew up on his family's farm in Northome, Minn., leaving school at a young age to help out with chores on the farm. He moved and lived around that area before settling down in Cook, Minn., with his wife and family. His entire life was always involved with working hard in the woods in the Northome, Effie, Crane Lake, Orr, Ely, and Echo Trail area besides other places where he logged. He was a very diligent logger and worked many long hours and days to provide for his family in all the harsh elements while working up north. Orion was pretty darn good at what he did running his chainsaw and the skidder. He was one dedicated and tough logger, that's for sure. He was also very skilled in mechanics and tore out the motors of many cars before dropping in a newly rebuilt one. He eventually retired from logging and settled up north in the Virginia and Britt area. He liked to go out to eat at various restaurants around town and also out to places for a good cup of coffee. He really enjoyed taking a road trip to Northome to visit with his nephew, George Olson Jr., who he was very fond of. Orion loved his kids and grandkids very much and loved when they would come to visit, which always left him teary eyed. Orion loved to laugh and joke around while playfully teasing you. He was always a very kind, quiet, sweet, tender and goodhearted man who will be very missed and thought of with many beautiful memories.
Orion leaves behind five daughters: Maxine Olson of Bagley, Minn., Debra (Leon) Olson of Moorhead, Minn., Sharon, Lynda and Nicole Olson of Duluth, Minn.; and son, Orion Olson Jr. (Kim) of Bemidji, Minn.; ex-spouse and love of his life, Rose Hooper of Duluth; and friend, Jeanette Johnson of Britt. Orion is also survived by 18 grandchildren; 19 great-grandchildren; and two great-greatgrandchildren; as well as many nieces, nephews and cousins.
He was preceded in death by his parents, John Alfred Olson and Olive Mae Fergus Olson of Northome; brothers, Alfred Clinton Olson, George Clayton Olson Sr.; infant unnamed baby boy Olson; sisters, stillborn Olive Julia Olson, infant Lillian Mae Olson, and unnamed baby girl Olson of Northome; daughter, Diane Joyce Olson; and granddaughter, Dakotah Krystal Marks of Duluth.
Burial will be in Northome in the springtime.
Arrangements are with Range Funeral Home in Virginia. To sign the online guest book or send condolences visit www.rangefuneralhomes.com.
