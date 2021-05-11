Orion Ray Olson Sr.

After a hard-fought battle with Covid-19 pneumonia with devastating sadness, Orion Ray Olson Sr. left this world on Dec. 22, 2020, at Essentia Health Hospital in Virginia, Minn., at the age of 86.

A graveside service will be held at the Forest Hill Cemetery in Northome, Minn., at 3 p.m. Saturday, May 15.

Refreshments will be served at the Senior Citizen's Center in Northome after the burial.

