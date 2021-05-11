After a hard-fought battle with Covid-19 pneumonia with devastating sadness, Orion Ray Olson Sr. left this world on Dec. 22, 2020, at Essentia Health Hospital in Virginia, Minn., at the age of 86.
A graveside service will be held at the Forest Hill Cemetery in Northome, Minn., at 3 p.m. Saturday, May 15.
Refreshments will be served at the Senior Citizen's Center in Northome after the burial.
Arrangements are with Range Funeral Home in Virginia. To sign the online guest book or send condolences visit www.rangefuneralhomes.com.
