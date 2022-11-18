Opal Lee Buck, age 48, formerly of Hibbing, Minn., died Tuesday, November 15, 2022, due to medical complications surrounded by her mom, sister, and dedicated caregivers at LSS in Grand Rapids, Minn.
Opal was born in 1974 to Frederick and Cynthia (Heller) Buck in Osage, Iowa. She grew up in Hibbing and graduated from Nashwauk-Keewatin High School. Opal was a caring, generous person who loved animals, especially her cats and bunnies, shopping, holidays with family, scary movies, and hair bands. She loved going out to eat and giving gifts. Despite many obstacles in life, she took great pride in taking care of herself and remaining independent in her home until her recent health decline.
Opal is survived by her mother, Cynthia (Duane) Caroon; sister, Trinity (Jim) Hemmila and their children, Ally Dickson and Hunter Hemmila; partner, James Shuper; grandpa, Virgle Buck; and grandma, Linda Heller.
She was preceded in death by her father, Fred; maternal grandparents, Kenneth Heller and Lois Thomas; and paternal grandmother, Joyce Buck.
A celebration of Opal’s life and burial at Hillside Cemetery, Angora, Minn., will be at a later date.
Arrangements are with the Rowe Funeral Home and Cremation Services of Grand Rapids, MN. To sign the online guestbook or send condolences visit www.rowefuneralhomeandcrematory.com.
