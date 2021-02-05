Olivia Hanegmon, 41, of Chisholm, died peacefully, on Sunday, Jan. 31, 2021, though unexpectedly, in her sleep.

She is sadly missed by her children, Mia LaRocque and Dominik Hanegmon; father, David Hanegmon; mother, Jeanne Swinda; sister, Rebecca Hanegmon; brother, Tadd Swinda; nephew, Jermy Hanegmon and his son Elijah Hanegmon.

A private burial will be held.

Arrangements are entrusted to Rupp Funeral Home & Cremation Service in Chisholm.

