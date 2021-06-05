Oliver Gust Mackley (born Olavi Kustaa Koivula), 95, of San Rafael, Calif., passed away peacefully on June 1, 2021.
He was born in New Castle, Penn., on May 16, 1926. Once his mother contracted Tuberculosis, the family moved to Hibbing, Minn., for the better air. Sadly, his mother died in 1929 and Oliver was raised and later adopted by relatives, Saimi and Emil Mackley in Suomi (“Little Finland”), Minn., where Oliver helped on the farm and attended a one-room schoolhouse through 8th grade. To attend the nearest high school 30 miles away, he boarded during the week where out-of-town students cleaned the school for $4/month to help with rent. Oliver graduated high school at age 17 in 1943. He was too young to be drafted to fight in WWII, so he attended community college and then applied for the US Navy College Officer Training Program. He attended Notre Dame and was then assigned to one year on the USS Randall which departed from San Francisco. Oliver then attended the University of Minnesota-Minneapolis where he earned his degree in Civil Engineering and met his first wife, Dorothy Kampa. Together they raised five children in Hibbing, Minn., before Dottie died at the age of 39. Not long afterwards, Oliver was set up on a blind date with Eva Gherardi, who was widowed with three children. They married, combined families, and had one more child. After all that child rearing, Oliver and Eva spent 20 happy winters as snowbirds in Arizona. Oliver’s very long engineering career focused primarily on iron ore and silica sand mining. He consulted for Barr Engineering in Hibbing after retirement and finally fully retired at age 87.
At age 90, Oliver and Eva agreed to get a little help and moved to Nazareth House in San Rafael, Calif. Oliver’s very last bit of time on earth was spent at Creekwood Senior Living in Novato, Calif.
Oliver is survived by children, Bill Gherardi, Susan Mackley Dosen (Jim-deceased), Tom Mackley (Patty), Kay Gherardi Smiley, Jayne Mackley and Christine Mackley Jones (Scott); and many grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Eva Mackley; brother, Jack Koivula; and three children: Gail Gherardi Oestreich (Chip), Richard Mackley and Cheryl Mackley Lobermeier.
Funeral: Mass will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, June 12, at the Church of St. Isabella in San Rafael, Calif.
Burial: Service will be held in Maple Hill Cemetery in Hibbing, Minn., on Aug. 9, at 10 a.m. with lunch to follow at Sammy’s Pizza.
Memorials: In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Blessed Sacrament Church, 2310 7th Ave E, Hibbing, MN 55746.
Oliver’s family gives special thanks to all the staff at Nazareth House, Creekwood Senior Living, and his very loving caregiver from Norway for their compassionate care during our Dad’s final time on earth. Heaven beckons!
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.